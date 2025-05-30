Johan Estupinan slams ONE Fight Night 32 foe Taiki Naito's lack of killer instinct: "He always looks for points"

Johan Estupinan's aggressive finishing instincts have been on full display throughout his ONE Championship tenure. The same can't be said for the man who will be standing across from him next Friday.

'Panda Kick' views a critical weakness in Taiki Naito's arsenal ahead of their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, suggesting that the Japanese athlete's lack of bite to decisively put away fights could be his downfall when they collide.

"[Naito] kicks fast, but he's not a puncher like me, who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points," Johan Estupinan told ONE Championship ahead of fight night inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His criticism of Naito's point-fighting style indicates that the JCFernandez and Team CSK athlete is well prepared to force his foe out of his comfort zone by applying sustained offensive pressure and wrapping things up early if the opportunity presents itself. He has done that throughout his career in ONE Championship, after all.

Estupinan, who owns an unblemished 27-0 slate, has racked up 10 highlight-reel finishes in his flourishing career.

The 22-year-old has won four of his five assignments under the ONE spotlight inside the distance, and he seems all prepared to add another one to his impressive gallery when he takes on Naito at ONE Fight Night 32.

Johan Estupinan ready for another "unforgettable" night inside the Circle

Johan Estupinan is prepared to produce another magical night inside the Mecca of Muay Thai when he takes to the Circle next week.

In a clip uploaded onto his official Instagram account (@johankickb), the undefeated Colombian sensation offered a glimpse into his fight camp with a message showcasing his readiness for fight night:

"Get ready because this show will be unforgettable."

Check out the post below:

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime, for free next Friday, June 6.

