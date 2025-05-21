"I am ready" - Undefeated Johan Estupinan welcomes rematch with Johan Ghazali after Taiki Naito test

Undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan has expressed willingness to run it back with teenage phenom Johan Ghazali once he's settled business at ONE Fight Night 32.

The No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, who owns a 27-0 record, displayed his trademark confidence when asked about potentially facing the Malaysian-American striker in a rematch of their ONE 170 classic earlier this year. The JCFernandez and Team CSK warrior told the South China Morning Post.

"I am ready if ONE puts me to fight him again. I'm ready, and I'm ready for anybody."

Their first meeting, which took place inside the Impact Arena, provided high-octane action for three rounds. Ghazali started strong and sent the Colombian wrecking machine down for the count early in Round 1.

However, 'Panda Kick' controlled the rest of the contest behind his usual flair, knocking his foe down twice en route to a comfortable unanimous decision win.

The win took Estupinan's promotional tenure to five wins from five, and he hopes to continue his hot streak when he takes to the Circle in a couple of weeks against an ever-dangerous Japanese kickboxing specialist.

Watch Estupinan's interview below:

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali set for ONE Fight Night 32 return

At ONE Fight Night 32, the Johans will make their hotly anticipated return on the global stage. Johan Estupinan locks horns with Taiki Naito, while Johan Ghazali looks to bounce back with a win when he takes on Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez. Both fights will be contested at flyweight Muay Thai.

Like Estupinan, Johan Ghazali is eager to run it back with the Colombian knockout specialist if he emerges victorious at ONE Fight Night 32. The 18-year-old told Combat Sports Today in a pre-fight interview.

"I want to rematch... I want to rematch with the guy from my last fight because right now, he's the number-five ranked. So, I want to get things right."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, June 6.

