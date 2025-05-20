“Be prepared for the Panda Show” - Johan Estupinan guarantees something special for the fans at ONE Fight Night 32

22-year-old Colombian Muay Thai sensation and current no.5-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is promising fans a one-of-a-kind experience when he steps into the ONE Championship ring early next month.

Known for his explosive, all-action fighting style, Estupinan is looking to put on a show when he takes on Japanese veteran 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Estupinan vows to electrify the Lumpinee Stadium crowd.

The 22-year-old phenom said:

"Thanks to all the people and the fans, those who have showed their support and comments. Be prepared for the ‘Panda Show’ and be prepared for what I’m gonna show in the fight. Be prepared for it."

Estupinan is currently unbeaten in the world's largest martial arts organization, boasting of five wins, including three by way of knockout.

Now, the young star is looking to move up the flyweight Muay Thai rankings and eventually put himself in a position for a shot at the world title.

Johan Estupinan meets Taiki Naito in battle of youth vs. experience at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Colombian knockout artist 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is gearing up to face Japanese striking savant 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th.

The event goes down from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

