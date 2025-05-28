WATCH: Johan Estupinan brings out the fire in Muay Thai barnburner against fellow rising star Johan Ghazali in Bangkok

Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali entered the spotlight as two of Muay Thai's brightest prospects, and when they finally met inside the ONE Championship Circle four months ago, their clash didn't disappoint.
The young standouts faced off in a flyweight Muay Thai bout on the undercard of ONE 170 this past January, igniting the crowd inside the jam-packed Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.
The matchup had all the ingredients of a classic encounter, and it delivered in every way.
Relive the matchup by watching the highlights from a ringside view below:
Ghazali made a strong impression early, catching Estupinan with a crisp right hand that sent him crashing to the mat in the opening round. However, the Colombian up-and-comer responded in kind, turning up the heat in the second stanza with precise and punishing punches that floored his Malaysian-American counterpart.
Despite being hurt, Ghazali showcased his trademark toughness and grit, surviving the onslaught to force a decisive third round. The final frame saw Estupinan push the pace with calculated aggression, keeping "Jojo" under constant pressure and outlanding him in key exchanges.
When the dust settled, the judges awarded Estupinan a unanimous decision victory — a hard-earned triumph that underscored his resilience.
Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali are booked to compete on the same card next month
Both Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali will be reporting for duty at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6. They are slated to figure in separate flyweight Muay Thai assignments on a stacked card, airing live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.
Estupinan is set to face grizzled veteran Taiki Natio, while Ghazali will square off against Diego Paez.
ONE Fight Night 32 will stream live and for free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.