“He’s a good kicker” - Johan Estupinan shares his scouting report on ONE Fight Night 32 foe Taiki Naito

22-year-old flyweight Muay Thai proponent 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan of Colombia admits he doesn't really know much about upcoming opponent, 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito of Japan.

Not one to study his foes ahead of fights, Estupinan leaves that bit to his twin brother and his team. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is ready to throw down and prove who the better man is in the ring.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Estupinan said he has heard great things about Naito.

'Panda Kick' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I never review my opponents. My brother and my trainer review them. They have told me that he’s a good kicker."

Colombian star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is set to face Japanese veteran 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle.

The two do battle at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan blasts Taiko Naito for being too safe in his fights: "He always looks for points"

While 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan has lots of respect for his upcoming opponent, 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this weekend, the 22-year-old also believes the Japanese veteran is simply not on his level.

'Panda Kick' told ONE Championship:

"[Naito] kicks fast, but he’s not a puncher like me who always looks for the knockout. Rather, he always looks for points."

