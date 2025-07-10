"I expect fireworks" - Mohamed Younes Rabah promises action-packed clash vs Shadow at ONE Fight Night 33

Rising Algerian Muay Thai star Mohamed Younes Rabah is all set for his return to action this week. He anticipates an explosive match that he expects going in his favor.

'The Eagle' will feature in a featherweight Muay Thai clash against Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video on July 11. It's the co-headlining match of the event, taking place at the renowned Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rabah shared that fans can expect a barnburner of a match in their showdown, thanks to their aggressive fighting styles, as he staked his claim for a victory.

The 28-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout representative said:

"I expect fireworks and a good fight because both of us like to fight. So, I think this fight is going to be one of the best fights ever. I expect fireworks. For sure, I am going to win. Let's see how I'm going to win."

Mohamed Younes Rabah looking to make it back-to-back wins at ONE Fight Night 33

Mohamed Younes Rabah enters ONE Fight Night 33 looking to secure back-to-back victories and strengthen his push in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division.

The French-Algerian fighter last saw action in November of last year, defeating American Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision. This marked a bounce-back win for him after previously losing by TKO to Thai Saemapetch Fairtex in their rematch.

ONE Fight Night 33 will be Mohamed Younes Rabah's fourth outing in the "Home of Martial Arts" since making his promotional debut in December 2023.

Shadow, who is the No. 3 contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division, has been on a winning streak, taking his last five matches after losing his initial ONE fight.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson will be available live during U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

