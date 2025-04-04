“I expect tough work from him” - Champ-champ Roman Kryklia ready for Lyndon Knowles’ full arsenal in Bangkok showdown

Most would agree that Roman Kryklia is not a man you'd want to cross. He's a knockout artist with an 83% finish rate. He's a two-division, two-sport ONE world champion. Arguably, he's the most dominant heavyweight striker in the game.

But he's not letting his guard down against Lyndon Knowles - especially not with the British Veteran only two fights away from his 100th appearance. Kryklia knows that kind of mileage comes with experience and grit, and he's preparing for a war that could go anywhere.

"I expect tough work from him," he said during the ONE Fight Night 30 press conference. "He will try to put pressure on me, make low kicks, and try to close the distance. And so I'm ready for this."

Plan all you want - but sometimes, no amount of meticulous planning and strategizing will stop a fight from becoming a slugfest if things are meant to be that way.

Because when the heavyweights start swinging, the game changes fast. Lyndon Knowles might be the underdog on paper, but Roman Kryklia isn't making the mistake of writing off his opponent.

Sharing his take on how the bout might pan out, Kryklia told ONE Championship:

“I expect things to stay technical, but I’m ready for a war. You can plan for one type of fight, and then it turns into a slugfest—that happens more often than you’d think. So, yeah, I’m ready for anything.”

Roman Kryklia will be defending his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne from Lyndon Knowles on the main event card of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles at 8 PM EST today. Fans in Canada and North America can stream the action live with an active Prime Video subscription.

