  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m ready for a war” - Double champ Roman Kryklia expects a bloodbath against fiery challenger Lyndon Knowles

“I’m ready for a war” - Double champ Roman Kryklia expects a bloodbath against fiery challenger Lyndon Knowles

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:00 GMT
Roman Kryklia (L) and Lyndon Knowles (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Roman Kryklia (L) and Lyndon Knowles (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia considers Lyndon Knowles a worthy adversary.

Ad

That said, the Ukrainian tower is gearing up for a tough heavyweight Muay Thai world title defense in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video this Friday at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Kryklia acknowledged the caliber of Knowles, who's a multiple-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion.

Plus, the British bomber hails from the famed Knowlesy Academy, known for producing bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and his rising star brother, Freddie Haggerty.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

While Kryklia would prefer a methodical fight, he won't say no to a bloody slugfest if Knowles decides to bring the heat.

The reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing kingpin said in an interview with the promotion:

“I expect things to stay technical, but I’m ready for a war. You can plan for one type of fight, and then it turns into a slugfest—that happens more often than you’d think. So, yeah, I’m ready for anything.”
Ad

Prime Video subscribers in North America can witness ONE Fight Night 30 free, as it happens live in US Primetime on April 4.

Roman Kryklia says fans will be at the edge of their seats at ONE Fight Night 30

Roman Kryklia aims to please, and he'll hunt for the knockout every chance he gets.

This no-nonsense approach has made the 6-foot-7 monster an absolute fan-favorite. The Champ Belts affiliate has obliterated the competition so far, with five of his six victories in ONE coming by way of sickening finishes.

Ad
Ad

At ONE Fight Night 30, the 33-year-old annihilator says fans can expect another finish worthy of the $50,000 performance bonus:

"Expect action. I always give 100 percent in every fight. There's always intensity, always drama — I don't do boring fights," Kryklia told ONE Championship.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी