Roman Kryklia promises carnage in world title duel vs. Lyndon Knowles in Lumpinee: "I don't do boring fights"

For reigning two-sport and two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia, putting on a show is an absolute necessity each time he steps on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

The Ukranian athlete bares the same mindset as he heads into his main event fixture against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30, which emanates live from the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, April 4.

Kryklia puts his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line in Bangkok, Thailand, and the Champ Belts affiliate guaranteed fans one thing when he steps inside the circle for his seventh promotional appearance and first defense of his Muay Thai strap.

Ad

Trending

"Expect action. I always give 100 percent in every fight. There's always intensity, always drama — I don't do boring fights," Roman Kryklia told ONE Championship.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That has very much been the case ever since he debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization in November 2019.

The Krasnograd native has earned five highlight-reel triumphs — against Alex Roberts, Iraj Azizpour, Guto Inocente, Murat Aygun, and Tarik Khbabez — from six fights, and all signs point towards another dominant display for the two-sport ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

Ad

Roman Kryklia taking nothing away from 'aggressive' Lyndon Knowles

Roman Kryklia may be dreaming of another successful outing in ONE Championship, but he's not overlooking what Lyndon Knowles brings to the table.

In the same interview with the promotion, the double champ dissected the challenger's strength, saying:

"He’s aggressive, experienced, and always moving forward—that’s his main strength. He also has a solid foundation in classic Thai boxing."

Ad

The three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion is ready to shock the world and hand the towering Ukranian monster a first promotional loss and wrap up his promotional bow with 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder.

Kryklia doesn't plan on letting him enjoy a fairytale start to life in ONE Championship, though.

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, April 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.