“I would f*ck them up” - Mikey Musumeci on dealing with arrogant opponents on the mats

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci of the United States exploded in an out-of-character rant following his recent victory over fierce rival Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Musumeci submitted Sousa inside of regulation with a nasty calf slicer, and then he took to the mic. 'Darth Rigatoni' further ripped into his opponent verbally, calling Sousa out for bullying him online, which he says he will never stand for.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour, Musumeci explained his verbal tirade, and said that this is how he deals with arrogant opponents.

Trending

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"I'm a nerdy kid. I look very nerdy, but I am more fucking alpha and macho than all these guys. I just don't have to show it. So when they act really macho and alpha in my whole life with these people, I always felt less than them. So it always made me feel less than because they always acted like they're so much tougher and better than me. But what I loved about jiu-jitsu was it didn't matter what they said. It didn't matter when they walked chest up with me or anything. I beat them all. They're all mean mugging me like they're going to take my lunch money because I'm the nerdy kid, and then I would fuck them up."

'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci to go for second world title against Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver

Italian-American superstar 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will attempt to become the next champ-champ in ONE Championship by taking out fellow American, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The two lock horns at ONE 168: Denver.

The event takes place live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.