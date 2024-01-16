"I f***ing ruined Dillian Whyte’s career" - Anthony Joshua weighs in on people "underestimating" him ahead of Francis Ngannou showdown

Anthony Joshua's recent losses have stripped the aura of invincibility off him. But he reminded his doubters of the things he has done throughout his boxing career.

Joshua is set to take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March. The Cameroonian shocked the world in his professional boxing debut this past October when he gave WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury one of the toughest fights of his career.

Although 'AJ' has a serious lead in terms of boxing experience, Ngannou is being touted as a serious threat to his resurgent run. Devastating knockout power and the impressive performance against 'The Gypsy King' are the primary reasons for the confidence in Ngannou's chances against the Brit.

But according to journalist Michael Benson's recent post on X, Joshua has reminded everyone of his career-altering victories over some elite boxers:

"I think people underestimate me, they think they can just put pressure on me because I am not mentally all that. As much as there is hype around Ngannou, he still has to come through me. I am a power puncher myself. I break peoples’ eye sockets. I broke Otto Wallin’s nose and eye socket, Robert Helenius got sparked out, and I f***ing ruined Dillian Whyte’s career with an uppercut. The list goes on. He has to deal with me and that is what is going to make it a good fight." [H/T Michael Benson]

For context, Joshua defeated Dillian Whyte via seventh-round knockout in the vacant British heavyweight title fight in 2015. This was Whyte's first loss in the professional boxing circuit. 'AJ' scored dominant victories over Helenius and Wallin in his most recent outings.

It was reported that Joshua and Deontay Wilder had signed a two-fight contract before the Day of Reckoning event. Wilder's loss against Joseph Parker temporarily shelved the fight, and Joshua's team finalized Ngannou's name from a list of potential opponents.

Francis Ngannou wants to 'test' Anthony Joshua's chin

Anthony Joshua has been knocked down several times in his career. One of his three professional boxing losses came by the way of a knockout. Francis Ngannou questioned his ability to take a shot when they came face-to-face.

While speaking at the joint press conference, Ngannou said:

“I heard that he doesn’t have a chin. I don’t know if it is true or not. We’re going to find out. I hope I have an opportunity to test that out. That’s my wish. That’s what I am wishing for.”

Watch Francis Ngannou make the statement below [15:21]:

Joshua will take on Ngannou in a 10-round boxing match on March 8, 2024. The event will take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both of them fought in the same building in their most recent outings.