“It's a mismatch in my opinion” - Anthony Joshua's manager claims potential Deontay Wilder clash is “dead for now”

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder has long been one of the most intriguing potential heavyweight matchups. However, times have changed and the excitement about the fight is no longer the same.

Joshua and Wilder have been through some ups and downs in their respective careers. While ‘AJ’ seems to be inching closer to another crack at the title, Wilder has failed to put together a winning streak since losing to Tyson Fury.

Both men fought at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ pay-per-view event that took place on December 23, 2023. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ lost to Joseph Parker via unanimous decision in one of the biggest upsets of the year. Meanwhile, Joshua scored a dominant TKO win over Otto Wallin in the main event.

Boxing promoter and Joshua's manager Eddie Hearn recently discussed a clash with Wilder, opining that it does not make sense from a commercial standpoint under the current circumstances.

Hearn told IFL TV:

“The fight's dead for now… The people who wanted to put the fight on no longer see that as the fight that it was. The numbers don't work now because Wilder's a busted flush at the moment. It's a mismatch in my opinion." [h/t Michael Benson]

Watch Eddie Hearn discuss the topic below (9:45):

Anthony Joshua hopes Deontay Wilder can bounce back from the loss

Joshua and Wilder's potential wins at the ‘Day of Reckoning’ event were expected to set the stage for a grand showdown between them. However, Wilder's loss has shut down the possibility of this fight taking place for now.

Although the American has accused ‘AJ’ of ducking him in the past, Joshua took a higher ground while speaking about Wilder. While expressing his thoughts on the 38-year-old’s loss in the post-fight interview, Joshua said:

“I heard that Deontay lost, so what? He’ll come back. But it shows it's fine margins in this business. I wanted to be victorious. I had to be focused. No one is running, ducking from anyone. I need to focus on this man. But everything Deontay said about me, I could rip him apart right now. I’m going to take the higher ground. I hope he comes back.”

Watch Anthony Joshua’s post-fight interview below (3:20):

After a 43-fight unbeaten run, Deontay Wilder has now lost three of his five most recent fights. His remarks after the Joseph Parker fight led the boxing community to believe that he was contemplating retirement. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' later clarified that he would come back stronger.