“I had my father supporting me” - Nabil Anane credits dad for immense help in his young career

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is widely viewed as one of, if not the best bantamweight fighter in 'the art of eight limbs' today. But he did not reach this point in his career alone.

In fact, Anane credits his father for introducing him to Muay Thai as a young boy and encouraging him to become a professional fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane gave props to his father for all the support throughout the years.

The six-foot-four-inch tall Team Mehdi Zatout phenom told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I had my father supporting me. He was always behind me. But I understand that for fighters who don’t have anyone pushing them, it must be much harder."

Anane added:

"I know some fighters don’t have the same chances I had. But even if you don’t have someone supporting you, just keep going and chase your dreams."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane's to the ONE Championship ring in short order, especially after being recently elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champ.

Nabil Anane says he's just getting started in epic ONE Championship run

As impressive as Nabil Anane has been in his ONE Championship career thus far, the 21-year-old says we haven't seen anything yet.

In fact, the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom says he fully expects to be even better in just a few short years.

Anane told ONE:

"Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure."

