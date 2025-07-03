  • home icon
  • “I had my father supporting me” - Nabil Anane credits dad for immense help in his young career

“I had my father supporting me” - Nabil Anane credits dad for immense help in his young career

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jul 03, 2025 04:17 GMT
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship
Nabil Anane - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is widely viewed as one of, if not the best bantamweight fighter in 'the art of eight limbs' today. But he did not reach this point in his career alone.

In fact, Anane credits his father for introducing him to Muay Thai as a young boy and encouraging him to become a professional fighter.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane gave props to his father for all the support throughout the years.

The six-foot-four-inch tall Team Mehdi Zatout phenom told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I had my father supporting me. He was always behind me. But I understand that for fighters who don’t have anyone pushing them, it must be much harder."

Anane added:

"I know some fighters don’t have the same chances I had. But even if you don’t have someone supporting you, just keep going and chase your dreams."
Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane's to the ONE Championship ring in short order, especially after being recently elevated to undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champ.

Nabil Anane says he's just getting started in epic ONE Championship run

As impressive as Nabil Anane has been in his ONE Championship career thus far, the 21-year-old says we haven't seen anything yet.

In fact, the six-foot-four-inch tall phenom says he fully expects to be even better in just a few short years.

Anane told ONE:

"Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure."

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
