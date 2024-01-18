"I feel amazing" - Jon Jones issues short injury update during online interaction with fan

Amid tense interactions with Tom Aspinall on social media, Jon Jones announced he is one step closer to returning to the octagon.

Responding to a fan on X, Jones tweeted that he feels "amazing" and is close to getting the stitches removed from his recent elbow surgery. However, Jones did not mention his pectoral injury — which caused his removal from UFC 295 — or how close he was to resuming training.

Jones recently announced on social media his decision to have the elbow procedure on Jan. 8. The announcement video somewhat shocked fans who were unaware of the champion's 'bone spur' issues.

'Bones' told fans that the elbow injury required a 10-week healing process, and he decided to have the procedure while already dealing with the pectoral injury to 'kill two birds.'

The heavyweight did not give a targeted return date but did note that his elbow had been a lingering issue. It is not known how long Jones pushed off the surgery.

Jones did make it a point to note that the recent operation would not delay his expected return and appears to be on track just 10 days later.

Who will Jon Jones fight next?

Once Jon Jones returns from his lengthy injury recovery process, the consensus greatest fighter of all time is expected to attempt his first title defense.

Though the division crowned an interim champion at UFC 295 with Tom Aspinall's knockout of Sergei Pavlovich, Jones, and the promotion appear intent on re-booking a heavyweight title fight with former champion Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall has expressed frustration with the champion's desire to face Miocic on social media to no avail.

Jones and Aspinall continue to engage in back-and-forth exchanges on social media, but the next targeted undisputed heavyweight title fight seemingly remains to involve Miocic as the challenger.

Regardless of the bad blood brewing, Jones is unable to compete until the summer of 2024 with a pectoral tear and recent elbow surgery.

It is currently unclear when Jones will return and if Aspinall will be required to defend the interim championship. Aspinall temporarily altered his angle for a fight with Miocic with little interest from the American firefighter.