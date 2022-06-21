"I feel like my gas tank has a puncture mark" - Aljamain Sterling on the effect that cutting weight has on him

Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling has come out and spoke about his struggles with cutting weight.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, Sterling said that the brutal process of weight-cutting possibly affects his conditioning prior to a fight.

"I feel my performances when I'm in training camp, when I'm walking around [160] 155, condition wise, I feel way better than I do when I actually get down to weight at 135 and then rehydrate back to fighting where I'm like 150 to 154. I feel like my gas tank almost has like a puncture mark in it from someone coming by and shanking me up."

Aljamain Sterling added:

"I feel good physically but I feel like my conditioning takes a little bit of a hit... When I cut down to 135, it feels like my [maximum] lung capacity that I had when I was in training camp two to three weeks out, in comparison to fight day, I feel like it definitely takes a hit."

The issue of weight-cutting has been debated many times over the years. Many believe that the process should be eliminated and athletes should compete at their natural weight.

Over time, many fighters have stopped cutting too much weight and moved up a division, resulting in better performances. Some of these names include Charles Oliveira, Robert Whittaker and Dustin Poirier.

Deiveson Figueiredo expresses interest in fighting Aljamain Sterling

Deiveson Figueiredo is interested in competing for the bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling. The current flyweight champion recently appeared on the 'Mundo da Luta' podcast and stated his desire to fight the American.

During his time there, 'Deus Da Guerra' said it was getting difficult for him to make the 125-pound weight limit. Thus, the Brazilian was only planning to defend the flyweight throne two or three more times. He later stated he wanted to move up a division and challenge Aljamain Sterling for a title fight.

“I can't make it to the age of 35, cutting weight at flyweight. It won't give any more. I plan on making two or three more belt defenses in a year, and then moving up to bantamweight."

He added:

"For what I represent, I think I deserve to get there fighting for the belt. I want to face the champion, Aljamain Sterling. I see fear in his eyes. I know he doesn't want to face me, and I'm sure we'll have a great fight and I'll be champion when that happens."

Figueiredo has missed weight only once in his MMA career. In February 2020, the Brazilian was set to face Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight title. The 34-year-old missed weight for that fight by 2.5 pounds and became ineligible to win the belt.

However, Figueiredo won the fight via TKO and the two were matched up again in July 2020. This time, 'Deus Da Guerra' made weight and finished Benavidez in devastating fashion to be crowned the flyweight king.

