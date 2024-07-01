“I feel like I’m the best fighter in the world” - Nico Carrillo brimming with confidence ahead of Saemapetch fight

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo returns to ONE Champiinship action this week and is confident of coming up with another impressive victory to keep his impressive roll going.

The 'King of the North' will take on Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex in a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5.

It is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo spoke about his upcoming match, including his frame of mind, saying:

Trending

"At this point, I feel like I'm the best fighter in the world. I'm the most hard-working. All I need is for ONE to make the right matchups, put me on the platform, and let me prove it because I have done that so far, every single time."

Nico Carrillo made his ONE Championship debut in April last year and has racked up three straight victories all by way of knockout. His impressive run to date has thrust him to the No. 1 contender spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Meanwhile, Saemapetch is at No. 4 and is coming off a bounce-back victory in his last fight in February, where he won by TKO in the opening round in his rematch with Algerian Mohamed Younes Rabah.

Nico Carrillo hopes to earn a title shot soon against Jonathan Haggerty

While he is busy and focused on his upcoming showdown at ONE Fight Night 23, Nico Carrillo has also his eyes set on a title showdown against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, which he hopes to be set up soon.

It was one of the things he talked up in his recent session with the Sky Sports MMA Club podcast ahead of his match against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23, highlighting that he has more than proven his worth as a title challenger, saying:

"It has to happen. Listen, martial arts is all about the best fighting the best. The best fighting the best. There are no other ways around it. He's the best. I'm the top contender. And that's what people want to see. So yeah. I'm ready to fight him."

He added:

"All ONE Championship needs to do is to give me the platform to perform, and I'll always perform. Every time ONE Championship has given me someone, I've put them out in devastating fashion. All I need is that, that platform."

Carrillo was last in action in December, knocking out former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback