“I feel like she might beat me” - Danielle Kelly simulating different scenarios in training for Jessa Khan

Danielle Kelly is getting ready for every possible scenario she might get into when she faces old foe Jessa Khan at the end of this month.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts will contend for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with Sherdog, Kelly said she’s preparing for all kinds of predicaments against Khan and that includes a situation where she’s in a compromising position.

Kelly said Khan might use the cage wall similar to how Tammi Musumeci controlled Bianca Basilio and Amanda Alequin in her two matches in ONE Championship.

“So I feel like she might beat me, and try to put me against the cage and pull guard on me, like Tammi, did with Bianca and against Alequin, she got the catch for the guillotine. So you know, I've been playing with a lot of scenarios for this upcoming match.”

Khan and Kelly have a bit of history with one another after the former beat the latter under the Who’s Number One banner in 2021. The match ended up going Khan’s way via referee decision, a bout that Kelly kept as a bitter motivation.

The two grapplers, though, ultimately carved different paths away from each other.

Kelly built a reputation as one of the most aggressive no-gi grapplers in the world with wins over Cynthia Calvillo, Roxanne Modafferi, and former UFC strawweight women’s world champion Carla Esparza.

Her notoriety in the no-gi circuit ultimately led to a contract with ONE Championship where she holds an undefeated record of 2-0-1.

Khan, meanwhile, carried the Cambodian flag throughout her career and became a terror in the gi competitions. In 2023, the BJJ star became the women’s light featherweight world champion in the 2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Kelly's entire interview below: