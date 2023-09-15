Danielle Kelly to address future in MMA after she beats Jessa Khan: “When I win, I will go from there

ONE Championship atomweight submission grappling phenom Danielle Kelly has big plans for her career. She just needs to get past her next opponent, which is no easy task.

One of the most talented BJJ players in the world, Kelly will have the opportunity of a lifetime to capture ONE Championship gold in her next outing. And after that, the possibilities are limitless – including a transition to mixed martial arts.

Kelly is set to face former adversary, 2023 IBJJF world champion Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion.

Speaking to Sherdog.com in a recent interview, Kelly said she is focused on winning the grappling belt for now, but will decide on her future in MMA when it’s all said and done.

The New Jersey native said:

“I did [see a future in mixed martial arts] but right now I've been focusing on getting this title match with Jessa. And you know when I win, I will go from there and, you know, decide if I want to have a fight or two. I definitely want it, you know.”

See the interview below:

The Silver Fox BJJ product joined ONE Championship in March 2022. Since then, she’s won three straight and built a reputation as a grappling ace in the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Kelly has also previously teased a transition to MMA, even at one time calling out reigning ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee to a fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.