"I didn't feel the punch" - Francis Ngannou reflects on Anthony Joshua's huge right hand that put him on oxygen after KO

Former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou has reflected on his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

After the fight, 'The Predator,' sitting beside Joshua in the post-fight press conference, praised 'AJ,' calling him the better fighter on the night. Ngannou shared that he did not feel Joshua's right-hand punch, which knocked him unconscious in the fight.

"(Anthony Joshua) was quite special because he stopped me. He did what Tyson Fury couldn't. It wasn't my day, and he was just way better than me today.

"So, yeah, it sucks but it's the game. We all know that. ... I didn't feel the punch. I think that's what a knockout is about. I don't feel any pain. That's how I know I was knocked out."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments on the knockout blow from Anthony Joshua from the 16:00 mark below:

Mar. 8 marked Ngannou's second outing as a professional boxer as he took on Joshua in a 10-round bout. The event was at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and was given the name 'Knockout Chaos'

The contest was a short-lived affair, though, as 'AJ' scored two knockdowns and finished Ngannou with a brutal blow in the second round of the boxing contest.

At the press conference, Ngannou also spoke about his plans. The Cameroonian shared that he wants to process the knockout loss and then, a return to MMA might be next on the cards.

The former UFC champion added that he doesn't plan to part ways with boxing anytime soon.

"As for right now, I think I gotta go home, get some rest, process what just happened ... I'll process it and see what is the next step. Maybe MMA, but you can be sure that I'm not done here. Absolutely not. (17:30 onwards)"