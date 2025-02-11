  • home icon
“I feel really comfortable here” - Zhang Lipeng open to competing at welterweight after thunderous finish of Hiroyuki Tetsuka

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:40 GMT
Zhang Lipeng and Hiroyuki Tetsuka - Photo by ONE Championship

34-year-old Chinese MMA veteran 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng is over the moon following his latest victory in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Lipeng scored an impressive first-round technical knockout victory over dangerous Japanese welterweight contender Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE Fight Night 28 last weekend.

The Chinese star also took home a US $50,000 bonus for his performance.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson after his fight, Lipeng expressed the importance on building on his latest win.

'The Warrior' said:

"I think I will stay in this weight class more because I feel really comfortable here. This is definitely very good for me, a good fit."

Whether or not he would move to another division or stay where he's at, Lipeng stated:

"I can do both, but I prefer to stay at 173. It’s very good for me."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 8. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Zhang Lipeng bares secret to beating Hiroyuki Tetsuka

As dangerous as Hiroyuki Tetsuka was as a legitimate threat, 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng said he had the secret sauce to beating 'The Japanese Beast.'

He told ONE Championship after the fight that the difference in speed was key:

"This year, I didn’t go home for Chinese New Year. I trained myself very, very hard. I know my opponent. He’s not as fast as me. So I’m really confident that I can get the win. Happy New Year to everyone who came to see me."

