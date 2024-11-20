  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "I feel strong" - Jackie Buntan thriving as kickboxing queen in strawweight division

"I feel strong" - Jackie Buntan thriving as kickboxing queen in strawweight division

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 20, 2024 16:44 GMT
Jackie Buntan. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Jackie Buntan [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan believes that competing in the 125-pound division, be it under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules, is where she belongs.

During a sit-down interview with Combat Sports Today, the Boxing Works standout explained why she plans to stay in the division for the foreseeable future:

"I could comfortably make strawweight. The last fight in March was at catchweight. That was because I had come off of a hiatus last year. I had to pull out of a fight due to some other reasons. I'm a natural strawweight. At 125, I feel strong. I feel healthy at that. So making that [weight] is no issue."
also-read-trending Trending

Asked whether she would consider moving up to the 135-pound striking divisions if the strawweight limit becomes a struggle for her, Buntan responded:

"No, definitely not. 125 is perfect."

Watch the entire interview here:

youtube-cover

The fight Buntan referred to was against Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20, where they agreed to fight at a catchweight of 130 pounds long before the event.

Defeating the four-time ISKA Kickboxing world champion marked her biggest win yet in ONE. That was until she dismantled the iconic Anissa Meksen at ONE 169 on Nov. 8 to win the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing crown.

Jackie Buntan shares her career plans

Jackie Buntan may be the reigning women's 125-pound kickboxing queen, but that does not mean she is turning her back on Muay Thai — the sport where she started her career.

In a lengthy interview with Beyond Kick before ONE 169, the Filipino-American striking wizard mentioned:

"The goal is to keep defending the kickboxing belt, then dabble with both kickboxing and Muay Thai in terms of who I want to fight. I'm not really thinking about anyone or focused on anyone."

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी