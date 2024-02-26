ONE Fight Night 20: Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto added to stacked all-female event on International Women’s Day

The number one contender for the women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title will likely emerge once the dust settles between Jackie Buntan and Martine Michieletto.

The pair of world-class female strikers will be trading heavy leather in a 130-pound catchweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

This all-female card will go down inside the fabled halls of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 8, which coincides with International Women’s Day.

A fan-favorite wherever she fights, Jackie Buntan has amassed a large following after going 5-1 run in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Following her only setback against the strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell, the Filipino-American racked up two straight victories against Amber Kitchen and most recently Diandra Martin.

Jackie Buntan looked as deadly as ever at ONE Fight Night 10 last year, needing less than a round to take out her Australian foe.

A third straight victory for the Boxing Works star may very well set her up with another collision course with ‘The Hurricane’ for 26 pounds of gold.

However, Martine Michieletto would love to put a wrench in those plans. ‘The Italian Queen’ proved she belongs on the grand stage with a masterful three-round beatdown of Amber Kitchen at ONE Fight Night 11 last year.

The 31-year-old, who represents Fighting Club Valle d’Aosta, could jump ahead of the pack if she upsets one of the most accomplished contenders in the women’s Muay Thai ranks.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

ONE Fight Night 20 will feature some of the best female warriors in combat sports

Apart from the fireworks that Jackie Buntan and Martine Michieletto will bring, ONE Fight Night 20 also has several guaranteed bangers on March 8.

In the main event, Janet Todd and Phetjeeja will lock horns to determine who keeps the title as the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Meanwhile, atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will look to keep her belt in tow against the upset-seeking Cristina Morales in the penultimate match of the evening.

Check out the other confirmed bouts for this still-developing card:

Jihin Radzuan vs. Chihiro Sawada (atomweight MMA)

Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Martyna Kierczynska (strawweight Muay Thai)

Lara Fernandez vs. Yu Yau Pui (atomweight Muay Thai)

Follow Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on ONE Fight Night 20.