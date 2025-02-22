"Time will come for everybody," ONE veteran Bibiano Fernandes said. With his impending retirement, all eyes were on Fernandes on the days leading up to ONE 171. That's why it came as a surprise when, instead of bidding farewell to an MMA legend, we had to say goodbye to two.

Perhaps some had expected it, but 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen's retirement announcement during the in-ring interview had come as a shock.

Following a hard-fought unanimous decision loss against Dagestani warrior Shamil Gasanov, 'The Situ-Asian' gave an emotional speech, addressing the crowd as a competitor for what seems to be the last time:

"It's a blessing to be in here. But as you know, when the time comes, the time comes. And I feel my time is now. I feel like I've done everything I could, even in that fight as well. I'm not trying to take the spotlight away from Bibiano [Fernandes], but I'm pretty sure today is my last ride."

"This is a goodbye from me" - Former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen signs off at ONE 171: Qatar

Through the years, Martin Nguyen has emblazoned his name all over the world of combat sports. But now, at the end of his career, Nguyen had less to say about his victories and more about his gratitude for the people who helped him along the way.

On the world stage of ONE Championship, watched by fans all over the world, Martin Nguyen gave his final speech as a fighter:

"Look, I was just a young kid with a dream. Shout out to Chatri [Sityodtong], Victor Cui, Matt Hume, and Ric Auty for giving this kid from Australia a chance to live his dream. And I feel like I did that today, up until today."

For the man who made history as ONE Championship's first double champ, it was a bittersweet end to an incredible career. Nguyen has faced the toughest names in the sport and came out on top more often than not, but the Australian-Vietnamese fighter knew it was time to hang up the gloves.

