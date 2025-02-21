"This is a goodbye from me" - Former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen signs off at ONE 171: Qatar

All good things come to an end. For ONE Championship's former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen, his time came at ONE 171: Qatar.

'The Situ-Asian' put a full stop to his illustrious career inside the Lusail Sports Arena this past Thursday, Feb. 20, shortly after falling to No.4-ranked Shamil Gasanov in their featherweight MMA scrap.

He rides off into the sunset, spotting a 15-8 resume with 13 electric finishes and an 87 percent finish rate accumulated throughout his 14-year stint in the sport.

Martin Nguyen had this to say to Mitch Chilson before laying down the four-ounce gloves for a final time yesterday:

"Look, I was just a young kid with a dream. Shout out to Chatri [Sityodtong], Victor Cui, Matt Hume, and Ric Auty for giving this kid from Australia a chance to live his dream. And I feel like I did that today, up until today."

The Australian-Vietnamese representative, 35, continued:

"Ten and a half years in ONE Championship, fighting at the top level. This is a goodbye from me, honestly. I love you all from the bottom of my heart.

"Thank you, Chatri and the crew, and most importantly, the staff at ONE Championship. The staff in ONE Championship is, by far, the best in the world. This is my time, guys. When it's time, it's time. And I feel this is my time."

Martin Nguyen achieved the highest of highs in ONE Championship

Martin Nguyen bagged his first world title, the ONE featherweight MMA crown, via a second-round knockout of Russian sensation Marat Gafurov during their rematch at ONE: Quest for Greatness in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in August 2017.

Leading up to his maiden shot at ONE gold, the Australian-Vietnamese megastar wrapped up all his victories inside the distance.

Three months later, Martin Nguyen returned to the ONE spotlight and became the first two-division kingpin in the promotion's history as he acquired a second-round finish of Eduard Folayang to claim the 26 pounds of gold in the lightweight bracket.

'The Situ-Asian' defended his featherweight strap on three occasions against Christian Lee, Jadamba Narantungalag, and Koyomi Matsushima. Meanwhile, he vacated his lightweight gold just a year after claiming it due to injury.

Nguyen even attempted to secure three-division MMA glory but fell short in his mission to bantamweight titleholders Bibiano Fernandes and Kevin Belingon, who crossed paths for the fifth time in Qatar yesterday.

Throughout his 14-year stint in MMA, 'The Situ-Asian' represented Saigon Sports Club, Kill Cliff FC (formerly Hard Knocks 365 and Sanford MMA), and most recently, Cabra Kai Academy.

Outside the ONE circle, Martin Nguyen was a loving husband to his wife, Brooke Nguyen, and a hero to his three kids, Kai, Tiarna, and Madison. The family resides in Sydney.

