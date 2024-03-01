"I have more felonies" - UFC veteran refutes Jorge Masvidal's accusation of being "fake gangster"

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Chael Sonnen has heated up this week after the UFC veteran responded to Masvidal's latest comments.

Masvidal recently appeared on The MMA Hour and made headlines for his fierce call out of Sonnen. The former BMF champ took aim at 'The American Gangster's previous issues with failing drug tests during his time in the octagon, and stated that he'd love nothing more than to fight him one-on-one. He said:

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to break his eye orbital. Just because he's such a cheating f***. Like he's gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in the history. At one time he had like six or seven different substances in his body for one of his title fights. It's like you're a f****** piece of s*** human being."

Sonnen soon responded to Masvidal in a video on his YouTube channel, and highlighted a particular comment the former welterweight had said.

According to the 39-year-old, alongside his PED use, Sonnen is also a "fake gangster."

The pride of West Linn, Oregon refused to let that comment slide and stated that he in fact had more felonies than Masvidal, who proclaims himself to be a gangster. Sonnen said:

"Jorge Masvidal tried to come at me and call me a fake gangster. I have more felonies than he does, which is jail house talk, I wouldn't expect you to be impressed by that but it means he sleeps on the bottom bunk and he knows what that means."

Jorge Masvidal opens up about potential UFC return

Jorge Masvidal called time on his MMA career last year after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

The defeat meant he bowed out of the organization on a four-fight skid, however, 'Gamebred' is confident his eventual return will lead him back to some success in the cage.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week, Masvidal opened up about his fighting future and admitted he's already had conversations with the UFC brass about his return.

According to the inaugural BMF champ, once he's secured a big money bout in boxing, his attention will once again be back on MMA. He said:

"I told the UFC let me do these boxing matches, I'll come back and do another UFC fight down the line. There's a lot of guys that I would like to take out, maybe some rematches as well so we're going to see."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments here (24:15):