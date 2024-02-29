Jorge Masvidal opens up on private dialogue with UFC top brass regarding potential comeback

Jorge Masvidal retired from mixed martial arts last April following his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

The inaugural 'BMF' champion revealed that he has spoken to the UFC regarding a potential return down the line.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' stated:

"I told the UFC let me do these boxing matches, I'll come back and do another UFC fight down the line. There's a lot of guys that I would like to take out, maybe some rematches as well so we're going to see."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on returning to the UFC below:

Masvidal noted that he spoke with the promotion about fighting at both UFC 299 and UFC 300, however, nothing materialized. He added that he was interested, however, he wants to compete in boxing after spending 20 years in mixed martial arts. The two-time welterweight title challenger expressed an interest in facing either Nate Diaz or Chael Sonnen.

He has previously shared that he would like to face Diaz in a boxing match. The two previously clashed for the 'BMF' title at UFC 244, with Masvidal winning the bout via third-round doctor's stoppage TKO. It marked the last win of 'Gamebred's mixed martial arts career as he lost four straight bouts before retiring.

Jorge Masvidal discusses 'BMF' title bout, expresses an interest in facing Justin Gaethje

While Jorge Masvidal was not given the opportunity to defend the 'BMF' title, Justin Gaethje will have the chance to do so when he faces Max Holloway at UFC 300. Speaking with Michael Owens of Lowkick MMA, 'Gamebred' recently weighed in on the upcoming title bout and expressed an interest in facing 'The Highlight', stating:

"When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one of one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it so there never was no talk about it, at least for me, but now I think the temperature on that theme has changed. It's a little different. They're doing things a little different, and Justin is very good. The guy that he beat to get that belt is a f**king stud, he's a killer in Dustin Poirier."

Masvidal shared his prediction of a potential bout with Gaethje, adding:

"If you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f**king eye orbital, and I would f**king chop him up so hopefully that can happen at some point."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments on Justin Gaethje below (starting at the 9:50 mark):

Masvidal added that he is a big fan of Holloway and rooting for him to become the third 'BMF' champion in UFC history. He did note, however, that he believes it will be a great fight, regardless of the outcome.