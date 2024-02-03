“I felt so frustrated” - Japanese legend Takeru Segawa promises to bounce back after Tokyo defeat to Superlek

It was supposed to be a dream ONE Championship debut for Takeru Segawa during the main event of ONE 165 on January 28 in front of his compatriots inside the jam-packed Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, but ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 spoiled it by giving him a unanimous decision loss.

This made the former three-division K-1 world champion very emotional and recently frustrated because he really wanted to get the victory. Takeru continues to show his disappointment with himself on an Instagram account.

Takeru posted a video of him bowing in front of the Japanese hopefuls after losing to Superlek and before he exited the ring. This gesture appeared to be an apology from ‘The Natural Born Crusher,’ as he captioned his post with: (as translated to English)

“Until last night my feeling was “I gave it all” but when I woke up today, I felt so frustrated. I’ll recover as soon as possible.”

Despite the defeat, the 32-year-old Japanese showed out and did his best against ‘The Kicking Machine.’ At one point, he even got the defending world champion in real trouble when he unleashed a barrage of combinations in the last minute of the third round. However, the Thai superstar survived and got away with the decision win.

What adds to Takeru’s frustration is the fact that he had rigorous preparation prior to this match, as he even flew to California to sharpen his skills at Boxing Works. He also trained in Thailand with famed coach Trainer Gae and former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn..

Takeru Segawa consoled by Japanese legend Masato Kobayashi after loss to Superlek

Once Takeru reached the backstage area in the aftermath of his defeat, he was welcomed by Japanese legend Masato Kobayashi and paid respect for his valiant effort. Masato said that he was proud of Takeru because he was able to give the home fans an entertaining match.

Additionally, the loss wasn't the only thing that Takeru sustained from his world title showdown with Superlek because he also suffered injuries on his left leg and a muscle tear on his arm. He acquired the nasty leg injury through Superlek’s powerful kicks.