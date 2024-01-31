Japanese legend Takeru Segawa reveals “muscle tear” in his upper arm after Tokyo firefight against Superlek

Former three-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa made his grand debut in ONE Championship by challenging the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE 165 this past weekend inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

However, it was not a dream debut for him because he was dealt a rude welcome by Superlek after sustaining a unanimous decision loss in front of his home fans. Aside from that defeat, Takeru also sustained an injury to his left leg that was badly battered by ‘The Kicking Machine.’

Recently, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ also revealed that he has suffered another injury, this time to his arms. He shared this in a recent Instagram story he posted by sharing a photo of it and writing the caption: (as translated in English)

“My leg is killing me, I didn't notice it though. I’m thinking of taking a bath. When I took off my jacket for the first time in a while, I saw I also had a muscle tear in my upper arm.”

Screenshot of Takeru's injured arm

The Japanese superstar had a tear on one of his arms, which was likely accrued during his entertaining match against the defending world champion.

Despite coming up short of winning the coveted 26-pound golden belt, Takeru has won the hearts of countless fans because of how he performed against one of the best strikers in the world today.

Takeru was even on the verge of an upset victory in the last minute of the third round after landing a solid left hook to Superlek’s body that stunned him. He bombarded the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative with powerful shots to the head and body, but he was able to survive.

Takeru Segawa was emotional during his post-fight interview at ONE 165

When Superlek was officially announced as the victor of their fight, Takeru was immediately in tears and was very emotional during his post-fight interview. This reaction stemmed from his promise to win the belt for his beloved faithful, who filled the arena to watch him compete.

Talking to Mitch Chilson, Takeru revealed that he badly wanted to win the fight and become an inspiration and hope for his fellow Japanese countrymen, who have been through a lot of stuff recently.