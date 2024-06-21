  • home icon
  • “I have to fight the best people” - Mikey Musumeci on why he’s moving up three weight divisions to face Kade Ruotolo

By Eric Parker
Modified Jun 21, 2024 08:33 GMT
Mikey Musumeci (left) is stepping up into lightweight submission grappling to challenge its ruler Kade Ruotolo (right).
For Mikey Musumeci, being the best version of himself is not just a task, but a lifestyle.

Thus, he is always looking for the biggest challenge possible and overcome it all, and the next one would be challenging ONE lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Speaking at The MMA Hour, the grappling superstar shared his thoughts on the next matchup with Ruotolo.

'Darth Rigatoni' said:

"My goal is to be the best I could be. So how do I do that? I have to fight the best people. Going up in weight is what's going to make me better. I'm always looking for adrenaline and new dopamine highs. So I'm a drug junk junkie. I'm just searching for those new highs. So I'll definitely get a lot of chemicals from this."

He added:

"It's going to be the toughest match in my life. I'm a huge fan of Kade, and what's nice is we both have mutual respect for each other, there'll be more good vibes. I don't have to be in the fucking trenches with bad vibes, and people flinching, and mean mugging, all that stupid stuff. I hate it. I really don't like it.I get to have fun and I'm challenging myself."

Watch his full interview below:

Mikey Musumeci hyped up for a 'crazy match' vs. Ruotolo

On September 6, at ONE 168: Denver, grappling fans might get what they've always dreamt about, and that is a super-fight between two of the best grapplers in the world right now.

Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo will go head-to-head at a barnburner event in North America, as the two are eager to test their skills against one another.

Recently, 'Darth Rigatoni' posted in his Instagram account about his next bout, saying:

"Eleven weeks until we go again."

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver are available via Ticketmaster, and the organization's second spectacle in the U.S. will be aired live from Ball Arena in U.S. primetime.

