"I am so determined to make history" - Mikey Musumeci can't wait for historic duel against Kade Ruotolo in Denver

ONE Championship is bringing out the big guns for their long-awaited return to the United States with submission grappling stars Mikey Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo set to face each other at ONE 168: Denver on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver.

Ruotolo will be putting up his lightweight submission grappling world title on the line against the flyweight submission grappling world champ and Musumeci happily made the announcement on his Instagram:

"I never know the result of a match but I have been working so hard the past 7 months with 100% sacrifice, discipline, and dedication and I am so determined to make history!"

Musumeci continued:

"CAN I WIN TWO BELTS???? I AM UP FOR ALL CHALLENGES! THIS IS GOING TO BE SO MUCH FUN! LETS DO THIS ❤️🙏🏻"

Sporting identical records of 6-0 in ONE Championship, Musumeci has four wins via submission while Ruotolo has two and are both coming off highly rated performances against Shinya Aoki and Francisco 'Chico' Lo, respectively.

With both men staking their claim to submission grappling supremacy, one of them is going to see a loss be put on their records for the first time.

Mikey Musumeci moves up to bantamweight for June showcase

Before fans get to see Musumeci at ONE 168, he will first take on a familiar foe in the form of Gabriel Sousa in a bantamweight submission grappling bout at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sousa was the last man to beat Musumeci by way of a north-south choke in 2021 and the 27-year-old wants nothing more than to get back his defeat nearly three years later.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

As for ONE 168: Denver, tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster.