“I had to fight to help my family” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai recalls the tough childhood that developed his championship mentality

At ONE 172 on March 23, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will take a massive step toward cementing his legacy when he faces Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

A victory would make the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion a two-sport titleholder —further solidifying his status as a pound-for-pound powerhouse.

For Tawanchai, raising his hand in triumph later this month would be the latest chapter in a dominant run that has seen him capture gold, earn global recognition, and establish himself among the best strikers on the planet today.

However, his journey to the top was anything but easy. The Bangkok native opened up to ONE Championship about the financial hardships his family endured during his childhood:

“I had a very rough childhood. My family lived comfortably, but my dad went bankrupt and we had to sell everything. My father accepted a job driving a van, but it was not enough. So I had to fight to help my family.”

Fortunately, Tawanchai had already started training in Muay Thai before financial struggles hit. His father, a former Muay Thai athlete himself, fully embraced his son’s passion for the sport, ensuring he had the support and resources needed to succeed.

That investment has paid off. Tawanchai is now a Muay Thai superstar in his own right, holding an impressive 8-1 record in 'the art of eight limbs' under the promotion’s banner — with three successful defenses of the featherweight crown since dethroning Petchmorakot Petchyindee at ONE 161 in September 2022.

Tawanchai aims to bolster his stature at ONE 172

But at ONE 172, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will step into a different territory as he transitions to kickboxing against Noiri for the interim featherweight strap.

While he's widely regarded as a Muay Thai specialist, Tawanchai has already proven his kickboxing prowess with wins over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut in 2023.

Now, he looks to etch his name in history as ONE’s latest two-sport world champion.

ONE 172 will stream live worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

