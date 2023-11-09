"I have more fights in the UFC than both of you" - Jamahal Hill responds to Jiri Prochazka's claims

The vacant UFC light heavyweight championship is up for grabs at UFC 295, and will be claimed by either Alex Pereira, or former champion Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka initially won the belt after defeating Glover Teixeira, but was forced to vacate it due to a shoulder injury. After Prochazka, Jamahal Hill also defeated Teixeira and just like Prochazka, vacated the belt due to injury.

This has put the 205 lbs. division in a somewhat turbulent state. That being said, Jiri Prochazka returns to action this weekend at UFC 295, and will look to regain the belt he previously vacated.

His opponent, 'Poatan,' meanwhile, will attempt to become a two-division champion. Speaking on the fight, Prochazka stated that he believed Pereira had a stronger stand-up game than Hill.

Hill caught wind of the comments, and took to Instagram to respond to Jiri Prochazka. He said:

"While the former champ (referring to Prochazka) is entitled to his opinion, I think it's fair to be noted of the fact that you have never seen me rocked, knocked out or outstruck. I also hold the record for the most strikes landed in this division,so I have some of the highest striking differential numbers in all of the UFC. But also just throwing in the fact that I have more fights in the UFC than both of you (referring to Prochazka and Pereira) combined. So, in all honesty, I respect your opinion, I just find it funny."

Check out the post here:

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - What are the oddsmakers saying?

The UFC 295 main event between 'Poatan' and 'BJP' promises to be an enthralling encounter. Pereira, who is arguably the best striker in the sport today, is faced with a wild and dynamic challenge in Prochazka, who has weaponized his unpredictability and creativity unlike anyone we have ever seen in the octagon.

So, who are the bookmakers favoring? According to DraftKings, the fight is almost a pick-em, with Prochazka entering as the slight +105 underdog. Pereira is given favorite status, with a slight edge, opening at -125. Given how close the opening odds are, these numbers could very well change come fight night.