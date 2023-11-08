UFC 295 odds: Who are oddsmakers favouring in the main-event between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka? All you need to know 

UFC 295 gets ready to rock Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 11. This event marks the seventh visit of the UFC to the venue and the first since UFC 281 in November 2022.

However, the spotlight is firmly on the main event, where Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira are set to lock horns. In the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich will face off against Tom Aspinall, adding another layer of excitement.

As fans eagerly anticipate the showdown, DraftKings has unveiled the odds for the main event, and it's a nail-biter. Prochazka is emerging as a slight underdog with odds at +105, while Pereira holds a slender edge at -125. With such narrow odds, it's expected that the betting lines will be in constant flux in the lead-up to the night of action.

Expand Tweet

UFC 295 faced an unexpected setback when heavyweight champion Jon Jones sustained a serious injury just weeks before the event, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

In response, the UFC swiftly adapted by arranging a heavyweight clash for the interim championship. Sergei Pavlovich, ranked No. 2, was already poised as the backup, and he will now face No. 3 ranked Tom Aspinall in the co-main event.

Expand Tweet

UFC 295: Tom Aspinall opens up on taking up short-notice fight against Sergei Pavlovich

Tom Aspinall has stepped into the octagon on short notice to face Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title at the upcoming event in MSG.

During an interview with Adam Catterall of TNT Sports, Aspinall was candid about how his decision-making process had evolved. When asked if the old version of himself would have reacted differently, he responded:

"I would've never done this before. Absolutely not. Absolutely not. It's just a testament to my training, I think. I've got multiple guys now where I train who are preparing for fights themselves so obviously I've been in the gym helping out... Which I wouldn't usually be doing and yeah my body's really really in a good spot. Ideally - I'm not going to beat around the bush and f**k with everybody - I would have liked longer to train. Of course. It's a world title fight. I would have loved ten weeks, but we don't live in an ideal world."

When asked if his previous self would have declined such an opportunity, the No. 4-ranked heavyweight responded with confidence, stating:

"The old Tom Aspinall would have definitely said no. 100 percent."

He attributed his readiness to his improved physical condition and the quality of his training, which now includes daily sessions with heavyweights.

Check out the interview below [2:23 mark]: