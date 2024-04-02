“I found myself back” - Marat Grigorian says he’s rediscovered old self ahead of world title rematch with Superbon

Second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian has finally sorted out the previous problems he had outside of fighting and reclaimed his peak form ahead of his trilogy fight with long-time nemesis Superbon.

Grigorian and Superbon headline the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 58 card this April 5, where they will battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in front of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their crucial fight, Marat Grigorian spoke with Violent Money TV via their YouTube channel and explained his previous trouble when heading into a match by saying:

"Yeah, I'm now more prepared well in the mental game and more stronger I think because in the past I had a little bit of a difficult time with my private life."

The pride of Armenia also raved about how a clear headspace would help him settle his rivalry with the former two-time world champion and potentially get the victory, as he added:

"Now everything is going well and yes that's a big thing, you know, because my body is very strong. Just on this level you need to have a clear mindset, you know, and that's what I have now. I found myself back so you [will be able to] also see it in the fight."

See the interview below:

Marat Grigorian doubled down on the importance of mindset when competing at the highest level

In a separate interview, Marat Grigorian, a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger, also reiterated that having a strong mindset is a big part of being a successful contender at the highest level, and relying on physical prowess is not enough.

With renewed energy and confidence, the Hemmers Gym representative vows to bounce back from his previous defeat at the hands of Superbon to earn another crack at the world title and secure the interim championship.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on April 5.

