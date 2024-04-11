“I had fun in there” - Limb-different fighter Jake Peacock thrilled to earn debut win at ONE Friday Fights 58

Road to ONE: Canada tournament winner Jake Peacock made a successful promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 58 last Friday inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Peacock dominated his fellow ONE Championship debutant Kohei Shinjo with a unanimous decision victory in their bantamweight Muay Thai match to record his 13th professional win.

Following his impressive victory, 'The One' talked to ONE Championship and discussed how he fared well against his Japanese foe. The 30-year-old combat sports rising star said:

"[My debut] was domination from bell to bell. And there's no doubt I deserved the decision. I had fun in there, got settled in, and took my time. I didn't get the finish. I was looking for it, but it was nice for me to settle in for my debut."

The British athlete, who now fights out of Calgary, Canada, aims to sustain his momentum and potentially make a run into the top five rankings of the weight class.

Peacock is the first limb-different fighter to compete under the world's largest martial arts organization, and he continues to prove that although he doesn't have a right forearm, he's no different from other fighters who want to reach the pinnacle of success of being a world champion.

Jake Peacock dominated Kohei Shinjo with accurate combinations and powerful strikes

Even before he made his first appearance in ONE Championship, Peacock had a lot of hype and buzz surrounding his name because he swept all his assignments during the Road to ONE: Canada tournament.

Jake Peacock was able to live up to the hype by showcasing his full Muay Thai arsenal, which left Shinjo bloodied after their three-round battle. He attacked his head and body with great accuracy and was able to land multiple combinations to persuade the judges in giving him the convincing win.

