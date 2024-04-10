"I am living the dream" - Jake Peacock grateful to showcase his skills with "the best talent in the world" in ONE

Limb-different fighter Jake Peacock inspired millions following his heroic performance at ONE Friday Fights 58 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last April 5.

The Canadian-British warrior put on a remarkable display in his ONE debut, where he completely outclassed Kohei Shinjo across a three-round clinic in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Peacock never let his physical limitations hold him back one bit, as he blasted the Japanese fighter with a variety of wicked combinations that put the entire bantamweight Muay Thai division on notice.

After proving he belongs on the grand stage, Peacock expressed his delight to finally align himself with the finest fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The Road to ONE: Canada winner said in his ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event interview:

"It's an absolute honor to fight for ONE Championship. It's most people's dream, and I am living the dream. So I am very grateful to be on this platform and to showcase my skills with the best talent in the world."

Needless to say, Peacock has become an overnight sensation after just one fight under the ONE banner.

'The One' certainly earned his flowers after improving his promising career record to 13-1.

Jake Peacock is another promising prospect for the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai ranks

ONE Championship arguably has the deepest roster of strikers across multiple weight classes. However, it's the 145-pound Muay Thai division that's been turning a lot of heads as of late.

Now, Jake Peacock joins the party in a loaded weight class ruled by two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The 30-year-old upstart, of course, will still have to prove his worth before getting a shot at a ranked opponent. Still, there's no doubt the sky's the limit for Jake Peacock.

