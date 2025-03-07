“I gained a lot of Japanese fans” - Superlek says iconic win over Takeru made him an instant hit in Japan

Superlek earned himself a lot of fans in Japan following his impressive showing against former three-division K-1 king Takeru Segawa.

Before becoming a two-sport ONE world champion, Superlek put his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line against 'The Natural Born Crusher' at ONE 165 in Tokyo last year. With a homefield advantage and one of the most impressive resumes in all of kickboxing, many expected Takeru to come out on top and bring home a ONE world title in his promotional debut.

Superlek had other plans.

For five entertaining rounds, 'The Kicking Machine' busted up Takeru's leg and walked away with his title intact.

Looking back on their iconic clash during a recent interview with ONE Championship, Superlek revealed that he gained a lot of fans in The Land of the Rising Sun that night.

So much so that hundreds of people flocked to a Muay Thai seminar he hosted in Japan.

“After that fight, I gained a lot of Japanese fans," Superlek said. "I was able to fly to Japan to teach Muay Thai seminars in which hundreds of people came to learn.”

Superlek meets Nabil Anane in a title unification showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Since defeating Takeru, Superlek has added another belt to his collection, capturing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship via a stunning 49-second knockout of Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 168: Denver in September.

Now, 'The Kicking Machine' is set to put his bantamweight gold on the line when he meets newly minted ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated title unification clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

It will be the second meeting between Superlek and Anane on martial arts' biggest global stage — the first coming back in June 2023 when 'The Kicking Machine' KO'd Anane in the opening round at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Since then, the 6'4" Algerian-Thai star has won six in a row, including his vicious opening-round knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 to win the interim bantamweight kickboxing crown.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

