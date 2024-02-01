"I gave away my title shot; media savvy I am not" - Chael Sonnen roasts Cory Sandhagen with barrage of tweets for 'rappers and tattoos' comment

Chael Sonnen recently sounded off on Cory Sandhagen for his recent comments about finding some "famous guy leverage" to further his UFC career. Sonnen brutally roasted 'The Sandman' for his words via a series of posts on X.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sandhagen discussed his previously booked fight against Umar Nurmagomedov and pointed out how the Dagestani fighter was offered a shot at a top-ranked opponent just four fights into his UFC career.

Sandhagen signed to face Nurmagomedov at UFC Nashville in August 2023 to go along with what the promotion wanted. However, 'Young Eagle' withdrew from the event due to injury. 'The Sandman' fought Rob Font instead and won via unanimous decision.

During their conversation, Sandhagen pointed out how Nurmagomedov had special privileges due to being Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin. He then joked about befriending rappers and getting some face tattoos to gain some leverage with the UFC.

Sonnen didn't like Sandhagen's comments and roasted the No.4-ranked bantamweight contender via a series of posts on X. In one post, he wrote:

"Maybe win fights and demand title shots. Old trick. Works every time."

Expand Tweet

In another post, Sonnen joked:

"Idea for first tattoo (on chest). DON'T ASK ME INTELLIGENT QUESTIONS ABOUT MY CAREER."

Expand Tweet

In another post, 'The American Gangster' jokingly penned some lyrics that read:

"First rap song: 'I gave away my title shot; Media savvy I am not. In a biz that's built on struttin', I blew my shot and now got nuttin'."

Expand Tweet

Check out some of Sonnen's other X posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sean O'Malley believes a fight against Cory Sandhagen is inevitable

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on a potential fight against Cory Sandhagen and stated that he didn't think many bantamweight contenders were capable of beating the 31-year-old Colorado native.

O'Malley is booked to defend the 135-pound title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 in March. The event will go down at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Ahead of his first title defense, 'Sugar' spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports and revealed that he expects to face Sandhagen someday in the future. He said:

"Me and Cory are going to fight someday, 100%. I don't know if it's going to be next. I don't know if it's going to be this year. I don't know if it's going to be next year. Cory is going to stick around the top. He's very, very, very skilled. I don't see a lot of guys in the division being able to beat him other than me... That fight will happen someday."

Expand Tweet