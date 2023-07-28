"I gave him a discount code" - Dustin Poirier hilariously reveals what he offered Justin Gaethje during UFC 291 face-offs

Dustin Poirier recently revealed what he offered Justin Gaethje during their UFC 291 face-off.

During his appearance on the UFC 291 weigh-in show, Daniel Cormier asked Poirier what was said between the two lightweights ahead of their upcoming main event for their 'BMF' title fight. The UFC Hall of Famer was under the impression that Gaethje gave him something and asked for clarification, saying:

""What did you take from @Justin_Gaethje [Justin Gaethje] when you guys were face to face yesterday?"

'The Diamond' noted that he was the one who actually made the exchange with his foe ahead of their highly anticipated rematch. He mentioned that he used the face-off as an opportunity to gift his opponent a discount code that can be redeemed on his website in order to purchase a bottle of his hot sauce, which made for a hilarious reaction.

He said:

""I didn't take anything. I gave him a discount code for my hotsauce website. 20% off."

Despite their friendly and respectful encounters, both Poirier and Gaethje will still take the same approach to their upcoming main event as they are prepared for a gruelling fight.

How many post-fight bonuses does Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have in their UFC careers?

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. The number of post-fight bonuses they have been awarded throughout their tenure is proof of that.

'The Diamond' leads the UFC 291 main card with the most post-fight bonuses in his tenure with the promotion. He has been awarded a total of 13 post-fight bonuses that includes eight Fight of the Night bonuses, four Performance of the Night bonuses, and one Submission of the Night bonus.

'The Highlight', on the other hand, isn't too far off as he has been awarded a total of 11 post-fight bonuses. He has been awarded seven Fight of the Night and four Performance of the Night bonuses since making his promotional debut in 2017.

UFC 291 will include Poirier, Gaethje and Ferguson, the 3 former Interim UFC LW Champs.They are also in the top 11 for most UFC post fight bonuses:Cerrone 18Oliveira: 18Diaz: 16Lauzon: 15Silva: 14Miller: 13Poirier: 13Barboza: 11Edgar: 11Ferguson: 11Gaethje: 11

There is a strong possibility that one of or both will add another post-fight bonus to their resume as they look to win the BMF title, so it's expected to be an entertaining fight for fans.