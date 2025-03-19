“I gave the money” - Nabil Anane dedicates earnings from fighting career to family

Nabil Anane gave every dime of his fight purse from ONE 170 to his family.

Anane scored the biggest win of his career in January, finishing Nico Carrillo in the opening round via TKO to capture the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Not only did the win establish Nabil Anane as one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world, but it also made him a very wealthy man as he walked out of the Impact Arena with a US$50,000 performance bonus.

However, instead of going out and buying lavish things to celebrate his big moment, he chose to do right by his family by giving them his entire fight purse.

"I gave the money to my family," Anane revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post. "All the things that I bought, and the money came from the sponsors. So all the fight money goes to the family.

"I never touched any of the fight money. So all the money that I’ve got to buy my things and my stuff, it all came from the sponsors."

Nabil Anane meets Superlek in a title unification rematch at ONE 172 on March 23

Now, Nabil Anane will attempt to turn his interim title into undisputed gold when he meets reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Sunday, March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, it will be the second-ever meeting between Anane and Superlek, the first coming in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On that night, 'The Kicking Machine' bested Anane, landing a quick-fire KO over the 6-foot-4 Algerian-Thai star.

Since then, Nabil Anane has won six straight, including his title-winning performance against Nico Carrillo.

Will Anane even the series with Superlek and become the new undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, or will Superlek go two-up on the 20-year-old sensation and re-establish himself as the top dog in the division?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

