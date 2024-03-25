"I get angry" - Tristan Tate discusses his issues with comparison of "wind-rush and 1950s Asian migrants" to those of 2024 "economic migrants"

Immigration has, in the recent past, become an important political issue in many countries across the world. Tristan Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to compare those who migrated to England in the "1950s" to those "taking small rafts" in 2024.

The younger Tate brother shared a picture of immigrants from back in the day, as well as an image of a number of immigrants on a raft. In the caption, he wrote:

"Migrants coming to England from the Empire shared British values, the English language and a respect for our culture and rule of law. When I hear people comparing wind-rush and 1950s Asian migrants to the hoards of economic migrants taking small rafts in 2024 I get angry."

A large part of the orderly and legal migration that took place back in the 1950s, had to do with the Commonwealth and integration of different nations under the British crown. Immigrants from countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were able to legally migrate to England, as the Britishers had previously maintained control over these nations.

This is, of course, in sharp contrast to what Tristan Tate shares in the second image, which pertains more to illegal immigration. Tate went on to add that legal immigrants who follow the due process should not be compared to illegal immigrants.

Tristan Tate trolls Ben Shapiro on X

In a recent post, Tate took a jab at American political commentator and personality, Ben Shapiro. Shapiro, much like the Tates themselves, is a very controversial figure, and has never shied away from expressing what he truly believes, irrespective of the public outcry that has come his way.

The younger Tate brother recently took to X to share two images - one of Ben Shapiro, and another of Candace Owens, who is also a well-known political commentator and a highly polarizing figure.

In the caption, he wrote:

"Everybody posting these photos like it’s some sort of MMA/Boxing matchup. That would be absolutely ridiculous. If it were a physical fight everybody knows Ben wouldn’t stand a chance."

