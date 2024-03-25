Tristan Tate stands up for Devin Haney against "fake Muslim" fan accusations for not observing Ramadan

Kickboxing veteran Tristan Tate appears to have extended his support to boxing superstar Devin Haney. A devout Muslim, Haney has been facing criticism from certain sections of the combat sports community for not observing his Ramadan fasts.

Ramadan, an annual month-long Islamic festival of prayer and sacrifice, commenced around March 10, 2024. It's expected to end approximately on April 9, 2024.

On The Last Stand podcast, Devin Haney confirmed converting to Islam in 2019. A few fight fans have questioned Haney's commitment to the Islamic faith. For his part, Haney recently put forth a video addressing Ramadan 2024. 'The Dream' stated:

"Today is the first day of Ramadan. Unfortunately, I cannot fast because I'm training. It's my job. It's how I feed my family. You know, Allah understands my intentions. So, you know, right now, I'm doing my job, and I'm training. Making my five prayers; Inshallah, make all five. If I miss the five, make it up, Inshallah. But, you know, Ramadan is the holy month for us Muslims and a very important month. It seems that every year, I seem to be fighting around this time."

Haney highlighted that he is unable to fast as of now. Nevertheless, he recalled that he observed fasts for two weeks during Ramadan 2023, but currently has a scheduled fight, disallowing him from fasting.

Check out Haney's comments below:

A devout Christian, Tristan Tate has come to Devin Haney's defense against the people who are accusing him of being a "fake Muslim." Tate suggested that per Islamic tenets, the Ramadan fasts have exceptions.

'Talisman' notably indicated that Haney is preparing for his boxing match, a form of battle, which is why fasting wouldn't be feasible for him. The 35-year-old Tristan Tate, whose older brother Andrew Tate converted to Islam in 2022, has tweeted the following about Haney:

"Exemptions include kids, pregnant women, travellers on difficult journeys, the ill and soldiers at war because a hungry army is not a strong army. Common knowledge. I'm not a scholar but Devin is at war, preparing for battle and needs his strength surely. Thoughts?"

Devin Haney eyes title defense, victory over longtime foe after Ramadan

Tristan Tate is prohibited from leaving Romania, owing to the legal issues he and his brother Andrew Tate have been embroiled in since December 2022. 'Talisman' has primarily worked as a social media influencer in recent years and seems to have moved on from professional combat sports competition.

Devin Haney, on the other hand, is scheduled to defend his WBC super lightweight championship against one of his biggest rivals, Ryan Garcia, on April 20, 2024. For his part, the 25-year-old Garcia has lately been grabbing headlines for the personal hardships he's opened up about.

Regardless, their fight's expected to go ahead as planned, with Haney being viewed as the oddsmakers' favorite to win it.

