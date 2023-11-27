Is Devin Haney Muslim? Watch the boxer talk about his faith and how it helps his game 

Devin Haney's religion is Islam, and he attributes a lot of his success to that.

'The Dream' is currently set to return to the ring against Regis Prograis in December. For Haney, the bout will be his first since a controversial decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko in May, and that bout will seemingly be his last at lightweight.

He's now looking to become a two-division champion against 'Rougarou'. Ahead of the fight, Haney is confident and looks to be in great shape. As he stated during a recent interview on Brian Custer's Last Stand Podcast, he attributes a lot of that to being Muslim.

Devin Haney's Muslim faith is something that is very important to him. As he stated to Brian Custer, he believes that it forces him to be disciplined and also keep his head right. Speaking in the interview, the undisputed lightweight champion stated:

"Being a Muslim, Islam has matured me. It's given me discipline me, all through life. It's given me structure, it's given me guidance, something to live for and rules to follow. It changed me, my family, everyone around me, my career, everything. I just thank Allah every day for it."

See his comments in the video below (0:10)

When did Devin Haney's religion change?

In 2019, Devin Haney's religion became Islam.

In the interview with The Last Stand, 'The Dream' spoke about his faith at length. While Haney is now Muslim, he wasn't raised that way. In fact, the undisputed lightweight champion only converted to the religion in 2019.

While it's not known what his religion was before 2019, Haney seems happy to have made the decision. He's already credited the religion and obviously Allah for his successes inside the boxing ring.

However, Devin Haney didn't feel in touch with the religion at first. In the interview with Brian Custer, the young boxer admitted that it took time for him to get serious as a Muslim. Now, he's far more serious and reads the Quran often.

Speaking in the interview, the 25-year-old boxer admitted:

"Every day I'm just just learning. I do more studying, and read my Quran, and I'm getting deeper into my religion every day. Around the first time I first converted, I wasn't as serious as I am now. Didn't know as much as I know now. So every day I'm just getting deeper, and more in-tune with myself and my religion, me and god."