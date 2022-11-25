“I’m very happy for my brother” - Tristan Tate opens up about Andrew converting to Islam

Former kickboxer and self-proclaimed "international playboy" Tristan Tate has finally given his take on recent events involving his brother Andrew Tate and his apparent conversion to Islam. For those unaware, Andrew went to Dubai last month, where he was seen offering prayers at a mosque. Following this, he took to his socials to announce his conversion to Islam.

The sudden conversion raised quite a lot of eyebrows at the time. Tristan, the younger of the two Tate brothers, recently opened up about his brother's religious choices:

“I’m very happy for my brother and the decision he made.”

Tristan Tate explains Andrew Tate's decision to convert to Islam

Andrew Tate has been in the public eye ever since he initially blew up on the internet. Since then, every detail of his life has been scrutinized by fans and critics alike. His recent conversion to Islam provided fodder for further discussion. Speaking about Andrew's choice, Tristan Tate explained:

"Andrew's initial point about Islam that he was making many months ago before he officially went loud with his conversion... I knew about his thoughts, and you know, that way his heart was leaning for a long time..."

He then stated that Andrew believed most Catholic countries were too tolerant and lenient. Tristan revealed that the primary reason Andrew chose to convert was the fact that many Islamic countries are committed to their religious beliefs. He said:

"A Muslim would never insult his prophet. He never insults his own god and that too if you are in a Muslim country or even in the presence of Muslim people and you were to insult their god or their prophet, they would be absolutely furious."

Tristan Tate then added that many Muslims strongly believe in the importance of religion and would likely take offense if someone were to insult Christian gods as well. Speaking about the Tate brothers' current residence in the UAE, Tristan Tate said:

"I feel perfectly at home in the middle east. I feel perfectly at home living with my brother who is now a Muslim. He is gonna put a Quran up above his title belt in the house. I have no problem with the book being in my house."

What did Andrew Tate say regarding his conversion?

After videos of his prayers were shared on social media by his associates, Andrew Tate took to his alternate Twitter account (now removed) to announce:

"This is why I'm Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. 'So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH.' Quran 30:60."

Additionally, during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, he stated:

"I think it's the last religion on the planet. I think it's the last religion. So if it's the last true religion on the planet, it has to be the correct one. It's the last religion because no other religion has boundaries which they enforce. If you will tolerate everything, then you stand for nothing. If your book says, 'X,' but you refuse to say the book says this, I'm sticking to what the book says. Doesn't matter what the subject is, right? I don't want to expand."

Although his conversion initially provoked a lot of discussion, the general reception from fans has been positive. It remains to be seen if Andrew and Tristan Tate will continue to stay in Dubai.

