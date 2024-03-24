"She'd rather join a harem" - Andrew Tate makes controversial claim about women's alleged inability to compete with men in global workforce

Andrew Tate believes women nowadays aren't willing to engage in long-term relationships with men who aren't rich.

Tate isn't a stranger to ruffling a few feathers with his controversial opinions. In fact, the 37-year-old kickboxer-turned-social media personality has become one of the most well-known public figures due to his views on the world, which plenty of people agree with and support.

'Top G' recently shared a new viewpoint of his on X about women struggling to compete against males in the workforce, making them more attracted to rich men. Tate had this to say:

"The economy's f*cked globally. Women can't compete with men to earn money. Their only hope is a rich man and they know that very well. Your "jokes" and "personality" are not worth her working a 9-5 forever. She'd rather join a harem. Trust me."

Take a look at Tate's recent controversial theory below:

What legal battles is Andrew Tate currently facing?

Andrew Tate has been consistently outspoken about his belief that the world is controlled by "higher powers." As a result, the 37-year-old claims his willingness to fight back has led to legal issues created by those who want to silence him.

In December 2022, Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested by Romanian officials (DIICOT) and accused of r*pe, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group.

The Tate brothers questioned why they were behind bars, as they weren't officially charged or given a trial date. Instead, the former kickboxer remained in custody until March 2023 before being placed on house arrest.

Earlier this month, Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested again due to allegations of sexual assault that allegedly took place in the U.K. between 2012-2015. Shortly after, they were released after appealing their imprisonment, with the cases remaining open for future rulings.

Therefore, the Tate brothers remain free while proving their innocence. It's unclear when and where they will go to trial next, but the social media personalities have remained confident that the truth will be revealed in a court of law.

Watch a recent interview featuring Andrew Tate below:

