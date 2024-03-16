Two victims from case against Andrew Tate have withdraw their inclusion from DIICOT's criminal proceedings and trial

Andrew Tate is one step closer to being released in Romania.

With Tate's case reaching another preliminary hearing on March 15, reports have been made public that two of the influencer's original victims have withdrawn from the trial process. The reports now claim that three total women have withdrawn their names as victims and no longer wish to have a role in the legal case.

The report cited the women's reasoning as not wanting to be labeled a 'victim' and take part in a trial that is not close to concluding.

Initially arrested in 2022, Tate underwent a year-long legal process, during which time he was held in jail and momentarily had assets seized. Along with his brother Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate faces charges of sexual assault and misconduct from DIICOT.

With the case seemingly not going in his favor, the news comes as somewhat of a surprise. Since their arrests, the Tate brothers have routinely claimed their innocence.

Three days before the March 15 update, Tate posted a photo of himself smugly grinning as he was arrested by a police officer.

Andrew Tate tweets cryptic message amid sexual assault charges

Andrew Tate is never shy about sharing his opinion, and he released another blunt comment on March 14, one that many took offense to.

The day before his next preliminary hearing, Tate sarcastically tweeted a comment virtually attacking the plaintiffs of his case while mocking their disposition. The former kickboxer claimed there was "zero evidence" and suggested his opposition had been lying.

Unsurprisingly, Tate made no effort to respond to criticism of his comment while his fans supported his statement beneath the post.

Though still in hot water in Romania, Tate has had access to his phone and subsequent X account to remain active on social media. However, it appears likely that the former American social media star has yet to be cleared to travel as the investigation continues.