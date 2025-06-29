“I get in my head sometimes” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he often psyches himself out for big fights

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is the picture of brooding confidence whenever he steps into the ring.

Ad

But the 28-year-old Knowlesy Academy product will be the first to admit he sometimes succumbs to the nerves, especially for big fights.

Speaking to fans in a recent Reddit AMA session, Haggerty talked about what goes through his mind whenever he's headed to the ONE Championship ring.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

User Runireally8that wrote:

"Do you have trouble sleeping the night before a fight? Do you deal with anxiety in the months/weeks prior?"

Haggerty responded:

"I wouldn't say anxiety. I get in my head sometimes thinking how the fight will play out and over again until I fall asleep."

Needless to say, Haggerty is one of the best fighters in the world when he's on point, and he's shown to be an elite talent deservedly in the conversation of pound-for-pound greats in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

It's good to know that at least in his mind, he's still human, no matter how talented the Englishman truly is.

Jonathan Haggerty name drops two rematches he wants soon: "Get the win back"

If you ask British superstar 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty who he wants to fight next, two big names come to mind.

The 28-year-old responded to a question from a user on Reddit during a recent AMA session.

Ad

Haggerty said:

"This is a good one. I think for legacy, Superlek and Rodtang. Get the win back."

Haggerty lost to both Superlek and Rodtang, and remain two of the biggest name fighters 'The General' has yet to beat in ONE Championship.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Jonathan Haggerty's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.