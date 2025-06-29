  • home icon
  "I get in my head sometimes" - Jonathan Haggerty admits he often psyches himself out for big fights

“I get in my head sometimes” - Jonathan Haggerty admits he often psyches himself out for big fights

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Jun 29, 2025 12:40 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and former Muay Thai king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom is the picture of brooding confidence whenever he steps into the ring.

But the 28-year-old Knowlesy Academy product will be the first to admit he sometimes succumbs to the nerves, especially for big fights.

Speaking to fans in a recent Reddit AMA session, Haggerty talked about what goes through his mind whenever he's headed to the ONE Championship ring.

User Runireally8that wrote:

"Do you have trouble sleeping the night before a fight? Do you deal with anxiety in the months/weeks prior?"

Haggerty responded:

"I wouldn't say anxiety. I get in my head sometimes thinking how the fight will play out and over again until I fall asleep."

Needless to say, Haggerty is one of the best fighters in the world when he's on point, and he's shown to be an elite talent deservedly in the conversation of pound-for-pound greats in the world's largest martial arts organization.

It's good to know that at least in his mind, he's still human, no matter how talented the Englishman truly is.

Jonathan Haggerty name drops two rematches he wants soon: "Get the win back"

If you ask British superstar 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty who he wants to fight next, two big names come to mind.

The 28-year-old responded to a question from a user on Reddit during a recent AMA session.

Haggerty said:

"This is a good one. I think for legacy, Superlek and Rodtang. Get the win back."

Haggerty lost to both Superlek and Rodtang, and remain two of the biggest name fighters 'The General' has yet to beat in ONE Championship.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
