Jonathan Haggerty urges Superlek to give nutritionist Pete Miller a call: “Just jump on board”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom has had his run-ins with weight and hydration difficulties in the past.

Ad

This is why the 28-year-old Londoner understands the importance of hiring a professional nutritionist to help manage this. Haggerty has suggested former rival 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 to do the same.

Haggerty suggested that Superlek work with Condition Nutrition's Pete Miller to assist in his weighty issues

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The General' told South China Morning Post:

"Pete has always worked with me since I first started at bantamweight and had a 100% pass rate and made weight with ease. So yeah, I feel like why not just jump on board, you know? It’s a big show, you got a lot of people coming to watch. You’re a champion, make that weight, for sure. Maybe give Pete a call."

Ad

Superlek lost his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the scales prior to his supposed unification showdown with Algerian-French phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang late last month.

Even before that, 'The Kicking Machine' has historically had difficulty managing his weight and hydration, giving credence to Haggerty's suggestion to hire Miller moving forward.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 gives props to Nabil Anane for stark improvement: "He’s more physically developed"

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants a third fight with Algerian-Thai star Nabil Anane really, really bad.

Ad

He believes the 20-year-old has evolved into a worthy opponent, having showcased incredible improvements since their first encounter.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I found Nabil improved compared to before. He’s more physically developed, more resilient, and his striking is more diverse than it was before. That’s why I want to face him again. I want this rematch at all costs."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superlek Kiatmoo9's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.