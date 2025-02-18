"I couldn't get him off" - Mike Perry shares story of how he got "groomed" by Conor McGregor's former opponent and UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone

In a candid revelation with UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson, former UFC fighter Mike Perry recounted an unforgettable training session with UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone.

Perry detailed how the veteran, renowned for his fearless approach and mentoring role, “groomed” him during their sessions at Jackson-Wink MMA gym.

Perry explained:

“He groomed me, so Cowboy groomed me. We were training together. He was holding back, and like, obviously, I was pulling my punches. It’s training; I wasn’t trying to be in there like, ‘Well, Cowboy’s famous, I want to try to f**k him up,’ but I was trying to learn, too. “

He continued:

“I grappled with him one time for like 23 mins and he just tried to hold me down. Like I got to a point where I just couldn't get out I couldn't get him off top of me and he knew he had it and then we booked the fight… He let me take him down in the fight. And then I get—I get the reversal, ’cause he reversed me, and then I get him off my back and get back on top of him. And he’s just baiting me and waiting, holding my wrist. He’s in full control on the bottom, and he snatched my arm.”

Check out Mike Perry's revelation below (55:59):

Cerrone, known for his fearless approach in the octagon and an impressive 36-17-0 record, has long been a revered figure in MMA. After his 2022 retirement, the veteran shocked fans by announcing a return to the UFC last year.

Conor McGregor targets Mike Perry and two others for potential BKFC debut

Conor McGregor has declared his ambition to step into the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ring, targeting Mike Perry and two additional opponents for his debut.

At a recent BKFC: Italy press conference, the 37-year-old fighter emphasized his readiness to return to the battleground:

“If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won’t step in there myself, think again. I would wish to be the Bare Knuckle world champion... There are many bouts, showcase bouts. You could say, Mike Perry. You could say, Jeremy Stephens. You could say a rematch against Eddie Alvarez. You could say many matches.But the lightweight title, who’s the champion right now, lightweight, welterweight, let’s see. I am open. We will see when it comes.” [H/t: Bloddy Elbow]

Check out Conor McGregor's BKFC presser below:

