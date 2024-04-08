"I get paid the same" - Justin Gaethje talks about Islam Makhachev's callout of Dustin Poirier for title fight

Justin Gaethje is set to return to the octagon when he defends his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated five-round bout on the main card of UFC 300. The bout has left the lightweight title picture in somewhat of a strange place as lightweight champion Islam Makhachev hopes to return to the octagon in June.

This led him to call out Dustin Poirier, whom 'The Highlight' knocked out with a second-round head kick to capture the 'BMF' title at UFC 291 last July. The No.2-ranked lightweight discussed the callout during a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, stating:

"He has to fight somebody and it is hard for him to believe that [Arman] Tsarukyan, [Charles] Oliveira, me or Holloway would be ready or want to fight in June. I'm not sure why June is his date, especially with this fight happening now. It could be July, August, but I think it's all what ifs. Even in his mind, it's what ifs and you can't have a fight if you don't have an opponent."

Gaethje continued:

"I think if I'm Makhachev, I want to take that fight because I think that I win that fight and I get paid the same and it's a title defense. So yeah, I think there's nothing wrong with him doing that, but he's going to have to fight the winner of Tsarukyan and Oliveira in June, July, then the winner of that fight is going to have to fight me in November."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on Islam Makhachev calling out Dustin Poirier below (starting at the 7:18 mark):

Despite Poirier's relatively recent loss to Gaethje, his UFC 299 second-round knockout victory over Benoit Saint Denis combined with no other lightweight contenders being available could lead him to receive the third undisputed title shot of his UFC career.

While he and Makhachev have both teased a clash at UFC 302, the promotion will likely wait until after UFC 300 to announce the next lightweight title challenger.

Justin Gaethje shares prediction for UFC 300 clash with Max Holloway

While UFC 300 is filled with massive fights from top to bottom, few bouts are more anticipated than the 'BMF' title clash featuring Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Speaking in a promotional video for the clash, 'The Highlight' shared his prediction, stating:

"I will finish Max. He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict enough damage to where the doctors need to stop it... We're about to paint a violent picture, man, and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show."

Check out Justin Gaethje's predictions for UFC 300 below (starting at the 2:38 mark):

Gaethje and Holloway are two of the most violent fighters on the UFC roster. The winner of the bout will likely solidify that they are fighting for a belt in their next outing.

